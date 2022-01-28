Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.49

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.49 and last traded at $45.91, with a volume of 877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

