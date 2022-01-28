Bread Market Cap Reaches $22.97 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Bread coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000685 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $22.97 million and approximately $303,511.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00105808 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

