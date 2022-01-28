Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises about 0.8% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 41,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,186. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $9,833,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 675,355 shares of company stock valued at $103,432,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

