Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target Raised to GBX 425

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 379 ($5.11) to GBX 425 ($5.73) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 407.71 ($5.50).

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 323 ($4.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 352.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 367.83. The stock has a market cap of £981.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 412 ($5.56).

In other news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.06), for a total value of £62,565 ($84,410.42). Also, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.24 ($6,698.92). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,468 shares of company stock worth $1,503,202 in the last ninety days.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

