Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Down 63.0% in January

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the December 31st total of 369,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLIN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.89.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 50.44% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

