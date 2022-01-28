Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -90.00%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

