British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BATS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.85) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,400 ($45.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,556 ($47.98).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,150.50 ($42.51) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.43) and a one year high of GBX 3,242 ($43.74). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,796.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,703.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

