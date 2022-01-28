British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BATS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.85) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,400 ($45.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,556 ($47.98).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,150.50 ($42.51) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.43) and a one year high of GBX 3,242 ($43.74). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,796.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,703.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.