Brokerages Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. DigitalBridge Group posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

