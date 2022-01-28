Brokerages Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post $200.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.70 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $644.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $644.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $798.80 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $834.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXTN shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 612.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter worth about $416,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 456.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 2.3% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

EXTN opened at $5.01 on Friday. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

