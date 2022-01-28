Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.28. GameStop posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 103.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

GME stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.91. 4,099,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. GameStop has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $413.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.53 and a beta of -2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.94.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

