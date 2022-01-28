Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.44 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $6.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $11.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

