Brokerages Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. Livent posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

NYSE LTHM opened at $21.14 on Friday. Livent has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after buying an additional 719,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after buying an additional 677,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,952,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

