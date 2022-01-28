Brokerages Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to announce $16.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.62 million to $17.30 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $57.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $58.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $78.98 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $98.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth $10,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NETSTREIT by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 4.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 442,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 40.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 354,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 102,027 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.73 million, a P/E ratio of 126.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

