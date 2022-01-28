Brokerages Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. Textron posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,343. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. Textron has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Textron by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Textron by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

