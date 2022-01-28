Brokerages Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Announce $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.54. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $67.37. 1,413,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.