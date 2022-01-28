Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.57 billion and the highest is $4.60 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $4.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $17.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,042,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,897,000 after buying an additional 119,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $146.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

