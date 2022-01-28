Brokerages Anticipate Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million.

Several research firms recently commented on UP. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

Shares of NYSE UP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 112,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,775. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

