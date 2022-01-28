Brokerages Expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.25 Million

Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report $58.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.50 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $57.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $213.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $282.95 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

ANIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.21.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

