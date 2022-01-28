Brokerages Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Cabot reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of CBT traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,279. Cabot has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $65.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Cabot by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

