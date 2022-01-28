Brokerages Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

DBRG stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

