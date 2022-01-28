Brokerages Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. Infinera posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

INFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley upgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. Infinera has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 208,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Infinera by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 87,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

