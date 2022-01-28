Brokerages Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.20 Million

Analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post sales of $76.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.40 million. Inogen reported sales of $73.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $356.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.72 million to $358.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $370.98 million, with estimates ranging from $354.60 million to $380.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

INGN stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.22 million, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.21. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 335.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 8.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 160.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.