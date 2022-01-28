Brokerages Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.72. Leggett & Platt reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. 2,189,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,078. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.