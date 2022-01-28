Brokerages Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. QIAGEN reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $24,926,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 89,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

