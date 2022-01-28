Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.66. Range Resources posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,700%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after purchasing an additional 138,844 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,238,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $26.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

