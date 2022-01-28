Brokerages Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 167.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

RLJ opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $16,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,562,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 435,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

