Brokerages Expect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. STMicroelectronics posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STMicroelectronics.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

STM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STM traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 574,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,724. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.