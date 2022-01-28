Brokerages Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.75 EPS

Analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.66). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCRR opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.