Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 51.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 676,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.