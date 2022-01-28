Brokers Issue Forecasts for Metro Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Metro in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRU. ATB Capital upped their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, NBF upped their price target on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.00.

TSE MRU traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 40,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,690. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$68.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

