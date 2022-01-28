Brokers Issue Forecasts for NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NEP opened at $71.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,086 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $357,791,000 after acquiring an additional 128,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after acquiring an additional 234,090 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,886,000 after acquiring an additional 779,074 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

