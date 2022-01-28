Brokers Offer Predictions for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

