Brokers Offer Predictions for Microsoft Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Summit Insights issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $9.37 for the year. Summit Insights has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

Microsoft stock opened at $296.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.31 and its 200-day moving average is $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

