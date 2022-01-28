Brokers Offer Predictions for Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $15.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NMM stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $533.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.37.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 67.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

