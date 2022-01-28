Brokers Set Expectations for Parkland Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst now anticipates that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.74. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.
Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion.
PKI stock opened at C$33.36 on Friday. Parkland has a one year low of C$31.91 and a one year high of C$41.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 35.53.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.