Brokers Set Expectations for Parkland Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst now anticipates that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.74. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.09.

PKI stock opened at C$33.36 on Friday. Parkland has a one year low of C$31.91 and a one year high of C$41.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 35.53.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.