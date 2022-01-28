Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $7.42

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.76. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

