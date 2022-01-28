Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,376 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,460,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,229,000 after buying an additional 1,055,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.36 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

