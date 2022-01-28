Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

