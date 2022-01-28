Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.28

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$74.28 and traded as high as C$75.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$74.61, with a volume of 247,958 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$22.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

