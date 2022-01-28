Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.00 million. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

