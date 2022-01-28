Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BEP opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,751 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $22,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

