Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$41.00 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$39.24 and a 52-week high of C$62.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.28 billion and a PE ratio of -42.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.01%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

