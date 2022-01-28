Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director Buys $123,060.00 in Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BRO traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. 2,101,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,191. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,083,000 after buying an additional 162,105 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

