BRP (TSE:DOO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.23

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$108.23 and traded as low as C$99.81. BRP shares last traded at C$101.10, with a volume of 244,814 shares changing hands.

DOO has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.60.

Get BRP alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$108.23.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 10.4499996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.11%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.