Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,453,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,799,000 after buying an additional 221,204 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after purchasing an additional 117,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $45.01 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $895.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

