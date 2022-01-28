BSC Station (BSCS) Price Down 30.1% This Week

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSC Station has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $863,902.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.61 or 0.06486630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,364.86 or 1.00010417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00051195 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

