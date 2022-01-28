BSC Station Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $720,817.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.17 or 0.06675085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00054535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,797.33 or 0.99914038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00052058 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.