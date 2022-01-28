BTC Lite Trading 21.2% Lower This Week (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. BTC Lite has a market cap of $28,231.40 and approximately $37.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00105808 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.