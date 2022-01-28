BTIG Research Cuts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $273.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $280.00 to $273.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $245.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.59. Stryker has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.