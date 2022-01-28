BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Brokerages predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will post $32.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.60 million and the highest is $33.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $130.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $153.80 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $156.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 3.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in BTRS by 20.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BTRS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BTRS by 22.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $908.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.23. BTRS has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

